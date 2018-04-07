Brooks Automation (BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 3,000 Shares

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,626,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 579,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,448. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1,846.66, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $189.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 target price on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 882,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 377,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/brooks-automation-inc-brks-ceo-stephen-s-schwartz-sells-3000-shares-updated-updated.html.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.