Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bryn Mawr Bank earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.1291290205676 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $900.82, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Clement purchased 2,800 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $122,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $157,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

