iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $15.43 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/bryn-mawr-trust-co-has-312000-position-in-ishares-silver-trust-slv-updated-updated.html.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.