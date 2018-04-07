BT Investment Management Ltd Sells 69,621 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

BT Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 69,621 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 929.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $574,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885,398 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12,331.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,300,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,803,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,497,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 247.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,644,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $280,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,313,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $564,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,128 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151,796.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vetr upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.13 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/bt-investment-management-ltd-sells-69621-shares-of-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

