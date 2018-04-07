BT1 [CST] (BT1) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

BT1 [CST] (CURRENCY:BT1) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One BT1 [CST] coin can currently be bought for $18,273.00 or 1.27928000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BT1 [CST] has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BT1 [CST] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BT1 [CST] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00673529 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00179260 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036463 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00054673 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BT1 [CST] Coin Profile

BT1 [CST] was first traded on October 5th, 2017. BT1 [CST]’s official website is www.bitfinex.com/legal/cst/segwit2x.

BT1 [CST] Coin Trading

BT1 [CST] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase BT1 [CST] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BT1 [CST] must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BT1 [CST] using one of the exchanges listed above.

