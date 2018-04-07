BTSR (CRYPTO:BTSR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

BTSR (CURRENCY:BTSR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. BTSR has a total market cap of $356,372.00 and $0.00 worth of BTSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTSR token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BTSR has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00675047 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00178268 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036593 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00055383 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BTSR Token Profile

BTSR’s total supply is 3,284,266 tokens. The official website for BTSR is btsr.io. BTSR’s official Twitter account is @btsr4 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTSR

BTSR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase BTSR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTSR must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTSR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

