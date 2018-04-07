Buckingham Research Boosts Landstar System (LSTR) Price Target to $131.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price lifted by Buckingham Research from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $105.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4,598.06, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. Landstar System has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase 1,960,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after buying an additional 65,294 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/buckingham-research-boosts-landstar-system-lstr-price-target-to-131-00.html.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.