Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray set a $29.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $1,703,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $314,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,750 shares of company stock worth $6,608,224 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $25,974,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $3,874,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,087,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,960,000. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/buckingham-research-initiates-coverage-on-stitch-fix-sfix-updated-updated.html.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.