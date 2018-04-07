Burford Capital (BUR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,689 ($23.71) target price on the stock.

BUR has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.84) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,300 ($18.25) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($18.39) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,364.20 ($19.15).

Burford Capital stock remained flat at $GBX 1,420 ($19.93) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,227. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 11.41 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,459.40 ($20.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $2,880.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,558.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

In related news, insider Christopher Bogart sold 4,400,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($18.95), for a total value of £59,400,000 ($83,380,123.53).

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

