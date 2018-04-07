Barclays Begins Coverage on BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $64.59 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,489.57, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.18 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 77.24%. equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,692.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $186,350. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

