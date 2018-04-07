Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Byline Bancorp (BY) Stock Price

News headlines about Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Byline Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.2634720579456 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

BY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

NYSE:BY opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $674.59 and a P/E ratio of 44.50. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $675,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce W. Lammers sold 5,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,686 shares of company stock worth $1,590,875 in the last three months.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

