Byteball Bytes (GBYTE) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for about $186.60 or 0.02670190 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptox, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Byteball Bytes has a total market cap of $120.40 million and $482,739.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00672651 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00177585 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036678 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes launched on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,222 coins. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org. The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball.

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES “

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptox, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Byteball Bytes must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Byteball Bytes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Byteball Bytes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.