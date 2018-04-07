Bytecoin Hits Market Cap of $396.41 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $396.41 million and approximately $875,825.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.24 or 0.02441950 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006346 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000426 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 183,825,254,935 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.