Bytom Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Bytom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00007633 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Allcoin, BigONE and EtherDelta. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $527.07 million and $23.62 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.01683360 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004501 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015427 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00023519 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002401 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 987,000,000 tokens. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitMark has a total coin supply of 27.58 million BTM – difficulty retargetting each 720 blocks and a block reward of 20 BTM. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BigONE, CoolCoin, Allcoin, EXX, EtherDelta, OEX, OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

