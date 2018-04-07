C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of C. H. Robinson worth $28,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in C. H. Robinson by 5.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in C. H. Robinson during the third quarter worth $1,493,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in C. H. Robinson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in C. H. Robinson during the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in C. H. Robinson by 13.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Wiehoff sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,284,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $662,206.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,932.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Citigroup raised C. H. Robinson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised C. H. Robinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded C. H. Robinson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub cut C. H. Robinson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded C. H. Robinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.41.

Shares of C. H. Robinson stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,243.82, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. C. H. Robinson has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18.

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. C. H. Robinson had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. equities research analysts anticipate that C. H. Robinson will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. C. H. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

About C. H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

