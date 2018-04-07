Cable Hill Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,345,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 479,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 121,673 shares in the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 520.9% in the 4th quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 285,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 239,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 207,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 107,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a $0.0886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

