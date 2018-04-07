CACI International Inc (CACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACI. Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on CACI International from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Noble Financial cut CACI International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.40. 109,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,459. The stock has a market cap of $3,816.09, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. CACI International has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $159.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. analysts predict that CACI International will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 1,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,743 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $711,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,294 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,412 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in CACI International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 49,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,491,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CACI International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 402,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 205,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

