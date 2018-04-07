California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 552 Shares of CACI International Inc (CACI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of CACI International worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in CACI International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 57,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $159.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,816.09, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CACI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of CACI International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Asbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $3,771,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,719,362.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,294 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,412. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

