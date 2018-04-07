Head to Head Contrast: Cactus (WHD) and EQT GP (EQGP)

EQT GP (NYSE: EQGP) and Cactus (NYSE:WHD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

EQT GP pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cactus does not pay a dividend. EQT GP pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQT GP has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of EQT GP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EQT GP and Cactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT GP 31.41% 12.52% 7.89% Cactus N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EQT GP and Cactus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT GP $834.10 million 7.18 $261.99 million $0.98 22.96 Cactus $341.19 million 5.72 $66.54 million $1,258.36 0.02

EQT GP has higher revenue and earnings than Cactus. Cactus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for EQT GP and Cactus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT GP 0 8 4 0 2.33 Cactus 0 0 9 0 3.00

EQT GP presently has a consensus target price of $31.30, suggesting a potential upside of 39.11%. Cactus has a consensus target price of $31.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.77%. Given EQT GP’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EQT GP is more favorable than Cactus.

Summary

EQT GP beats Cactus on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings LP owns the general partner interest, incentive distribution rights, and portion of limited partnert interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP. The company was founded in January 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc. is focused on designing, manufacturing, selling and renting a wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its principal products, include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds and production trees. The Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems employ technology traditionally associated with deepwater applications, which allows technicians to land and secure casing strings safely from the rig floor without the need to descend into the well cellar. The Company’s products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion (including fracturing) and production Phases of its customers’ wells.

