Cactus (WHD) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WHD. Citigroup began coverage on Cactus in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cactus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of WHD traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. 399,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,020. Cactus has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2,033.24 and a P/E ratio of 0.02.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is focused on designing, manufacturing, selling and renting a wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its principal products, include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds and production trees. The Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems employ technology traditionally associated with deepwater applications, which allows technicians to land and secure casing strings safely from the rig floor without the need to descend into the well cellar.

