Comparing Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) and Amira Nature Foods (ANFI)

Amira Nature Foods (NYSE: ANFI) and Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Amira Nature Foods has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadiz has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amira Nature Foods and Cadiz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amira Nature Foods $551.83 million 0.28 $25.08 million N/A N/A Cadiz $430,000.00 729.00 -$33.86 million ($2.05) -6.59

Amira Nature Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Cadiz.

Profitability

This table compares Amira Nature Foods and Cadiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amira Nature Foods N/A N/A N/A Cadiz -7,732.19% N/A -50.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Amira Nature Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Cadiz shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cadiz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amira Nature Foods and Cadiz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amira Nature Foods 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cadiz 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amira Nature Foods presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.85%. Cadiz has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Amira Nature Foods’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amira Nature Foods is more favorable than Cadiz.

About Amira Nature Foods

Amira Nature Foods Ltd is primarily engaged in the business of processing and selling packaged Indian specialty rice, primarily basmati rice and other food products. The Company sells Basmati rice and other specialty rice, under its Amira brand, as well as under other third-party brands. It also sells non-basmati rice. It has developed a line of Amira branded products to complement its packaged rice offerings, including edible oil, snacks, ready-to-heat meals and a line of organic product offerings. It is engaged in the institutional sale of bulk commodities to international and regional trading firms, which includes wheat, barley, legume, maize, sugar, soybean meal, onion, potato, millet and others. Its Amira branded product line includes Amira Pure Basmati Rice, Amira Indian Basmati Rice, Smoked Basmati Rice, Amira Khichdi Rice, Amira Navratan Mix and others. The Company’s third-party branded rice products include Euricom Brown Basmati Rice, Bonne Chance Long Grain Rice and others.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc. is a land and water resource development company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 45,000 acres of land in three areas of eastern San Bernardino County, California. The Company’s primary business is to acquire and develop land with water resources for various uses, including groundwater supply, groundwater storage and agriculture. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was focused on the development of the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage Project (Water Project or Project), which captures and conserves native groundwater being lost to evaporation from the aquifer system beneath its 34,000-acre property in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County (the Cadiz/Fenner Property), and delivers it to water providers throughout Southern California. Its development activities include water resource and agricultural development at its San Bernardino County properties.

