CAE Inc. (CAE) Insider Sells C$40,205.00 in Stock

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) insider Mark Hounsell sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total value of C$40,205.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$23.94 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.57 and a 1 year high of C$24.68.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). CAE had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of C$704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$734.97 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CAE from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CAE from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CAE from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.41.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

