Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a dividend on Monday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of CHI stock remained flat at $$11.24 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 250,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,303. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund is an enhanced fixed income offering that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield securities.

