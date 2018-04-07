CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Receives $26.38 Average PT from Brokerages

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.88. 137,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,031. The company has a market capitalization of $815.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.70. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other CalAmp news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,675,969.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $699,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 204,285 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in CalAmp by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Receives $26.38 Average PT from Brokerages” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/calamp-corp-camp-receives-26-38-average-pt-from-brokerages-updated.html.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.