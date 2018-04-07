Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (TSE:CAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Caledonia Mining stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.54. 7,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$10.55.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

