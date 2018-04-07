California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 5,612 Penumbra Inc (PEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEN. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Penumbra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $120.60 on Friday. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $77.75 and a 52-week high of $127.40. The company has a market cap of $4,167.40, a P/E ratio of -12,060.00, a PEG ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.01.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.69 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. equities analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Donen Davis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $2,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $545,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,633.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $6,062,277. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

