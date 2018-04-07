Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Brookmont Capital Management bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregg Scarlett sold 45,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,110,848.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 195,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $4,687,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,870. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.69 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,296.37, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 133.73% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

