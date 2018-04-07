Yelp (YELP) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,997 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Yelp worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 28,585.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Yelp by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,240 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $567,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 14,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $606,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,291,015 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $42.08 on Friday. Yelp has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,533.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.14, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $218.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.12 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

