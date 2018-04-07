California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,700 Shares of South State Bank (SSB)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in South State Bank (NASDAQ:SSB) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of South State Bank worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 937,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in South State Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in South State Bank by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in South State Bank by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,229,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other South State Bank news, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $843,844.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,182,107.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 315 shares of South State Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $28,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,013 shares in the company, valued at $456,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. South State Bank has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,167.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

South State Bank (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $151.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 million. South State Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that South State Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSB. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South State Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Sandler O’Neill set a $94.00 price target on shares of South State Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of South State Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

South State Bank Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

