Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $43,463.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,125 shares in the company, valued at $937,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shon A. Boney sold 291,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $8,157,268.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,688.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 866,578 shares of company stock valued at $23,568,092 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $23.81 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,156.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

