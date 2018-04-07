Belden (BDC) Stake Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Belden (NYSE:BDC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Belden worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Belden by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 550.4% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In related news, SVP Ross Rosenberg sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,329 shares in the company, valued at $399,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.44. 320,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,186. Belden has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,830.73, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.15). Belden had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $604.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.74%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

