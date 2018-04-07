Burlington (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Burlington (NYSE:BURL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Burlington worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Burlington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Burlington during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Burlington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Burlington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of research firms have commented on BURL. ValuEngine raised Burlington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Burlington in a report on Sunday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington in a report on Friday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Burlington in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $150.00 target price on Burlington and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $2,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,443,444.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $293,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,222.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,400 shares of company stock worth $8,246,709 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9,349.96, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. Burlington has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $138.45.

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Burlington had a negative return on equity of 754.89% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. analysts expect that Burlington will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats. It operates 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

