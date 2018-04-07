California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,467 Shares of Wendys Co (WEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Wendys worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Wendys by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Wendys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Wendys by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,960,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,620,000 after acquiring an additional 329,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wendys to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Wendys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

In other news, Director Emil J. Brolick sold 540,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $9,264,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,371,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,513,251.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $415,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,161.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $309.25 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

Wendys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

