Brian P. Lynch Sells 26,681 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) SVP Brian P. Lynch sold 26,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $440,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ELY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.84. 1,213,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,524. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,608.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

