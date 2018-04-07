Callon Petroleum (CPE) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.41.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2,491.93, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $118.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,549 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,594,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,667,000 after purchasing an additional 927,463 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,446,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 374,442 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 506,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

