Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,168 IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC boosted its position in IBM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in IBM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in IBM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IBM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in IBM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase set a $167.00 price objective on IBM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.01.

In other IBM news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $2,010,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell acquired 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $141,970.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $139.13 and a fifty-two week high of $172.93.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. equities analysts expect that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

