Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Calyxt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.05.

CLXT traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,414. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $449.56 and a PE ratio of -13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.52.

In other news, insider Manoj Sahoo sold 10,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $214,198.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,551.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $83,568.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,666 shares in the company, valued at $83,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,928 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, enhanced oil composition and herbicide tolerant canola, enhanced quality and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, and cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, as well as enhanced protein composition, drought tolerant, herbicide tolerant, and enhanced yield soybeans.

