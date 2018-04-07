Cambian Group (CMBN) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Cambian Group (LON:CMBN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a GBX 238 ($3.34) price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Cambian Group from GBX 139 ($1.95) to GBX 153 ($2.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of LON CMBN opened at GBX 179.80 ($2.52) on Wednesday. Cambian Group has a twelve month low of GBX 138 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 237 ($3.33).

Cambian Group Company Profile

Cambian Group plc is a provider of specialist behavioral health services for children in the United Kingdom. The Company’s children services include specialist education services, specialist residential care services, foster care services and specialist mental health services. Its schools provide support to children with Autism, Asperger’s Syndrome, severe learning disabilities, challenging behavior and complex needs.

