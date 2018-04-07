Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,942 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in Intel by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233,353.33, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,967 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $436,423.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $3,623,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.34 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

