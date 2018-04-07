Cambridge Cognition’s (LON:COG) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. FinnCap currently has a GBX 155 ($2.18) price target on the stock.

COG stock remained flat at $GBX 120 ($1.68) on Thursday. 5,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,421. Cambridge Cognition has a 52 week low of GBX 73 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 169 ($2.37).

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) by GBX (3.50) (($0.05)). Cambridge Cognition had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of GBX 673 million during the quarter.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience digital health company, specializes in the precise measurement of clinical outcomes in neurological disorders worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials, Academic Research, and Healthcare Technology. It delivers near-patient assessment solutions to enhance the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment in brain health.

