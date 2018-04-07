Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $114,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 266,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Summit Equities Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Summit Equities Inc now owns 2,031,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,176,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.5661 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

