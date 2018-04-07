First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd (NYSEARCA:FVD) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd (NYSEARCA:FVD) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,007 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd worth $24,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVD. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 79,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.1344 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

WARNING: “First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd (NYSEARCA:FVD) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-buys-97007-shares-of-first-trust-value-line-dividend-indx-fnd-fvd-updated-updated.html.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Indx Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.