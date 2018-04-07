iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (ITB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (BATS:ITB) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 79,675 shares in the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 100,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 61,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter.

ITB stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

About iShares Dow Jones US Home Const.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

