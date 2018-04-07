Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $54,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 85,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 249,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 113,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

