Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 187.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2,420.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 701.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

HYD stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a $0.1173 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

