Canaccord Genuity Boosts Coats Group (COA) Price Target to GBX 120

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 100 ($1.40) to GBX 120 ($1.68) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COA. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Coats Group from GBX 95 ($1.33) to GBX 100 ($1.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.26) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of COA traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 79.70 ($1.12). The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,000. Coats Group has a twelve month low of GBX 55.50 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.26).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.00.

In other Coats Group news, insider Simon Boddie purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £83,000 ($116,507.58). Also, insider Hongyan Echo Lu purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($17,686.69).

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads, zips, engineered yarns, and embroidery products to apparel, footwear and accessories, technical sewing, and yarn industries; and consumer textile crafts for knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and quilting, and sewing activities.

