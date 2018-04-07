Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “speculative buy” Rating for Petropavlovsk (POG)

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.17) target price on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Petropavlovsk stock opened at GBX 7.26 ($0.10) on Wednesday. Petropavlovsk has a 1 year low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 9 ($0.13).

About Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. Its principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits. In addition, it provides management and finance services.

