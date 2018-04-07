Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Drive-In from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Drive-In from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Drive-In from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Drive-In from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sonic Drive-In from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of Sonic Drive-In stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 878,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.51. Sonic Drive-In has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $973.09, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Sonic Drive-In had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Drive-In will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonic Drive-In news, Director Federico F. Pena sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $118,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Federico F. Pena sold 9,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $238,372.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sonic Drive-In by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Drive-In in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Drive-In in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Drive-In by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Drive-In in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/canaccord-genuity-trims-sonic-sonc-target-price-to-27-00-updated.html.

About Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Drive-In Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Drive-In and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.