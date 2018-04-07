Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $29,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 2,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $856,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $2,289,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $659,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $184.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $176.72 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.33.

NYSE:CP opened at $173.14 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $149.64 and a 1-year high of $188.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,272.97, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 36.88%. analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

