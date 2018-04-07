Baader Bank Analysts Give Cancom (COK) a €79.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($97.53) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

COK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($95.06) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($77.78) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.83 ($97.33).

Cancom stock opened at €89.75 ($110.80) on Thursday. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €47.44 ($58.57) and a fifty-two week high of €83.05 ($102.53).

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

